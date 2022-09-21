The Finalists for the WA Community Achievement Awards Have Been Announced
Congratulations to all these legends!
The Finalists for the WA Community Achievement Awards have been announced!
With over 66 semi-finalists, 36 finalists were decided upon with one winner from each category. The finalists will be presented and the overall winners will be announced at an Awards Gala presentation dinner to be held at the Hyatt Regency Perth on the 21st October 2022.
To view the full list of 2022 finalists or to book a ticket to the Gala Dinner and support your local community members/businesses, head to awardsaustralia.com.au
Congratulations to all the below - and good luck at the Awards Gala!
Full list of category finalists:
Curtin University, School of Education Teaching Excellence Award
Dexter Catambay
Esme Keogh
Lynette Hillier
Polly Farmer Foundation Primary Programs
Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries Making a Difference Award
Kathy Brooking of Shire of Coolgardie
Mandurah SLSC / City of Mandurah – Starfish Nippers
Meekatharra Shire Youth Services
Shire Of Murray
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Economic Development Award
Brida Pty Ltd
Denmark Farmhouse Cheese and Ducketts Mill Wines
Froth Craft Brewery
Willie Creek Pearls
HASS Foods Tourism and Hospitality Award
Australian Natural Biotechnology Pty Ltd
Busselton Jetty Incorporated
Perth is OK!
Solitare Homestead
Insurance Commission of Western Australia Regional Safety Award
Clontarf Foundation
Ngarliyarndu Bindirri Aboriginal Corporation
Shire of Nannup - Living with Emus
South West Women's Health and Information Centre
Ricoh Australia Customer Service Award
Broome Whale Watching
Innovative Mentoring Pty Ltd
Integrity Coach Lines
SecondBite
Rinehart Development of Northern Regional WA Award
Broome Whale Watching
City of Karratha
Hedland Psychologists
North West Recycling
Stumpys Roadhouse Local Legend Award
Asha Bhat
Glenys McDonald
Nathan Swayne
Renee Knapp
Woolworths Community Group of the Year Award
Blackwood Youth Action Inc
Care For Hedland Environmental Association Inc
Motown Community Shed
South West Indian Group Inc