The Finalists for the WA Community Achievement Awards Have Been Announced

Congratulations to all these legends!

Article heading image for The Finalists for the WA Community Achievement Awards Have Been Announced

The Finalists for the WA Community Achievement Awards have been announced!

With over 66 semi-finalists, 36 finalists were decided upon with one winner from each category. The finalists will be presented and the overall winners will be announced at an Awards Gala presentation dinner to be held at the Hyatt Regency Perth on the 21st October 2022.

To view the full list of 2022 finalists or to book a ticket to the Gala Dinner and support your local community members/businesses, head to awardsaustralia.com.au

Congratulations to all the below - and good luck at the Awards Gala!

Full list of category finalists:

Curtin University, School of Education Teaching Excellence Award

Dexter Catambay
Esme Keogh
Lynette Hillier
Polly Farmer Foundation Primary Programs


Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries Making a Difference Award

Kathy Brooking of Shire of Coolgardie
Mandurah SLSC / City of Mandurah – Starfish Nippers
Meekatharra Shire Youth Services
Shire Of Murray


Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Economic Development Award

Brida Pty Ltd
Denmark Farmhouse Cheese and Ducketts Mill Wines
Froth Craft Brewery
Willie Creek Pearls


HASS Foods Tourism and Hospitality Award

Australian Natural Biotechnology Pty Ltd
Busselton Jetty Incorporated
Perth is OK!
Solitare Homestead


Insurance Commission of Western Australia Regional Safety Award

Clontarf Foundation
Ngarliyarndu Bindirri Aboriginal Corporation
Shire of Nannup - Living with Emus
South West Women's Health and Information Centre


Ricoh Australia Customer Service Award

Broome Whale Watching
Innovative Mentoring Pty Ltd
Integrity Coach Lines
SecondBite

Rinehart Development of Northern Regional WA Award

Broome Whale Watching
City of Karratha
Hedland Psychologists
North West Recycling

Stumpys Roadhouse Local Legend Award

Asha Bhat
Glenys McDonald
Nathan Swayne
Renee Knapp

Woolworths Community Group of the Year Award

Blackwood Youth Action Inc
Care For Hedland Environmental Association Inc
Motown Community Shed
South West Indian Group Inc

21 September 2022

WA Community Awards
Western Australia
Community
Awards
Listen Live!
WA Community Awards
Western Australia
Community
Awards
WA Community Awards
Western Australia
Community
Awards
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs