The Finalists for the WA Community Achievement Awards have been announced!

With over 66 semi-finalists, 36 finalists were decided upon with one winner from each category. The finalists will be presented and the overall winners will be announced at an Awards Gala presentation dinner to be held at the Hyatt Regency Perth on the 21st October 2022.

To view the full list of 2022 finalists or to book a ticket to the Gala Dinner and support your local community members/businesses, head to awardsaustralia.com.au

Congratulations to all the below - and good luck at the Awards Gala!

Full list of category finalists:

Curtin University, School of Education Teaching Excellence Award

Dexter Catambay

Esme Keogh

Lynette Hillier

Polly Farmer Foundation Primary Programs



Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries Making a Difference Award

Kathy Brooking of Shire of Coolgardie

Mandurah SLSC / City of Mandurah – Starfish Nippers

Meekatharra Shire Youth Services

Shire Of Murray



Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Economic Development Award

Brida Pty Ltd

Denmark Farmhouse Cheese and Ducketts Mill Wines

Froth Craft Brewery

Willie Creek Pearls



HASS Foods Tourism and Hospitality Award

Australian Natural Biotechnology Pty Ltd

Busselton Jetty Incorporated

Perth is OK!

Solitare Homestead



Insurance Commission of Western Australia Regional Safety Award

Clontarf Foundation

Ngarliyarndu Bindirri Aboriginal Corporation

Shire of Nannup - Living with Emus

South West Women's Health and Information Centre



Ricoh Australia Customer Service Award

Broome Whale Watching

Innovative Mentoring Pty Ltd

Integrity Coach Lines

SecondBite

Rinehart Development of Northern Regional WA Award

Broome Whale Watching

City of Karratha

Hedland Psychologists

North West Recycling



Stumpys Roadhouse Local Legend Award

Asha Bhat

Glenys McDonald

Nathan Swayne

Renee Knapp

Woolworths Community Group of the Year Award

Blackwood Youth Action Inc

Care For Hedland Environmental Association Inc

Motown Community Shed

South West Indian Group Inc