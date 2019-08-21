"The Fire Never Stops Burning Within The Belly" | MG On Phil Gould Coaching The Knights

The coaching merry-go-round has well and truly cranked back into life after yesterday's shock news that Nathan Brown will leave the Newcastle Knights at the end of the current season.

But, as is always the case with situations like this, talk almost immediately turned to who will be named as his replacement.

Speaking on Tuesday night's The Rush Hour with MG, the former Panther explained why he hoped to see his old coach, Phil Gould, heading to Newcastle.

Listen below:

On the off-chance you missed most of yesterday's drama, catch-up on what exactly went down at the Knights.

Hear the full chat:

Don't miss a minute of The Rush Hour with MG; listen live from 6pm weeknights on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.