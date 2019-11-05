The First Download 2020 Line Up Is Here
The Australian instalment of Download 2020 is here, so get out your guy-liner and studded belts for a dose of nostalgia.
Breaking the internet last week with the news they're reuniting, My Chemical Romance are headlining the March festival- playing their only Aussie show at the Sydney and Melbourne festival dates.
Joining the kings of emo is; Deftones, Jimmy Eat World, Clutch, Ministry, In Flames and more.
Full line up:
My Chemical Romance - (Only Aus Shows)
Deftones || Jimmy Eat World || Clutch (Only Aus Shows)
Ministry || In Flames || Testament || Alestorm (Only Aus Shows)
Carcass|| Lacuna Coil (Only Aus Shows) || Hands Like Houses
In Hearts Wake|| The HU || Baroness|| Ne Obliviscaris
Bodyjar || New Years Day || Clowns || Venom Prison
SKYND || Thornhill ||Disentomb|| Stand Atlantic
Plini || RedHook || Dregg
Watch this space for the second announcement, could the recently reunited Rage Against The Machine be returning to Australia in 2020?
Download 2020 hits Melbourne Friday 20 March, Showgrounds and Sydney Saturday 21 March at Parramatta Park.
Previous Years Purchaser Presale: Fri 8 Nov, 11am AEDT - Mon 11 Nov, 11am AEDT
Moshtix & Ticketmaster Presale: Mon 11 Nov, 12pm AEDT - Wed 13 Nov, 11am AEDT
General Onsale: Wed 13 Nov, 12pm AEDT Via Moshtix www.downloadfestival.com.au Download is an 18+ fully licensed event
