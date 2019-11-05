The First Download 2020 Line Up Is Here

The Australian instalment of Download 2020 is here, so get out your guy-liner and studded belts for a dose of nostalgia.

Breaking the internet last week with the news they're reuniting, My Chemical Romance are headlining the March festival- playing their only Aussie show at the Sydney and Melbourne festival dates.

Joining the kings of emo is; Deftones, Jimmy Eat World, Clutch, Ministry, In Flames and more.



Catch up on the official announcement on MMM Hard N Heavy:







Full line up:

My Chemical Romance - (Only Aus Shows)

Deftones || Jimmy Eat World || Clutch (Only Aus Shows)

Ministry || In Flames || Testament || Alestorm (Only Aus Shows)

Carcass|| Lacuna Coil (Only Aus Shows) || Hands Like Houses

In Hearts Wake|| The HU || Baroness|| Ne Obliviscaris

Bodyjar || New Years Day || Clowns || Venom Prison

SKYND || Thornhill ||Disentomb|| Stand Atlantic

Plini || RedHook || Dregg



Watch this space for the second announcement, could the recently reunited Rage Against The Machine be returning to Australia in 2020?



Want more MMM Hard N Heavy? Now there’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.

Download 2020 hits Melbourne Friday 20 March, Showgrounds and Sydney Saturday 21 March at Parramatta Park.



Previous Years Purchaser Presale: Fri 8 Nov, 11am AEDT - Mon 11 Nov, 11am AEDT

Moshtix & Ticketmaster Presale: Mon 11 Nov, 12pm AEDT - Wed 13 Nov, 11am AEDT

General Onsale: Wed 13 Nov, 12pm AEDT Via Moshtix www.downloadfestival.com.au Download is an 18+ fully licensed event



DOWNLOADFESTIVAL.COM.AU || facebook.com/downloadfestAU



twitter.com/downloadfestAU ||instagram.com/downloadfestau



For all that matters in Triple M Rock News: