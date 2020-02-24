The First Match Review Results Of The Season Are In

The first match review results of 2020 are in, with a suspension and three fines handed down.

North Melbourne’s Marley Williams has been offered a two match ban for a hit that knocked out Ed Richards in the game vs the Western Bulldogs.

Meanwhile Matt Crouch has been offered a $2000 fine for engaging in rough conduct against Clayton Oliver, and Dayne Zorko can accept a $2500 sanction for misconduct against Port’s Kane Farrell.

Brisbane's Connor McFadyen has also been offered a $2000 sanction for engaging in rough conduct against Port's Dan Houston.

The Hot Breakfast came up with some improvements to the AFL Bar’s menu items on this morning's show, including Simon Garlick Bread, Bachar Haloumi, and Soft Shell Crab-lett.

