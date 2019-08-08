The First Sod Has Officially Been Turned at Darling Downs Downs QANTAS Pilot Academy

Up to 100 construction jobs will soon take-off at the new Qantas Group Pilot Academy at Toowoomba’s Wellcamp Airport, with the official turning of the first sod this week.

Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said construction of the Qantas Group Pilot Academy marks an important milestone in bringing more highly skilled jobs, training and career opportunities to the Darling Downs.

“Construction of hangar, classroom and student accommodation facilities at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport will create up to 100 direct jobs over the construction period, as well as more than 300 in the broader construction sector," said Minister for State Development Cameron Dick.

“Beyond the construction phase, up to 160 ongoing jobs in training and support are expected as the academy scales up to its full capacity of 250 students with significant flow-on benefits for local businesses."

Mr Dick said the Palaszczuk Government has actively supported and advocated for regional Queensland since Qantas first announced it would build a pilot training academy in two regional locations.

“Support from the Palaszczuk Government’s $150 million Advance Queensland Industry Attraction Fund was integral to bringing this academy to the Darling Downs, and I know it will deliver a lasting contribution to the local community," he said.

"We also thank the people of Darling Downs and we hope to make a real contribution to the community and the economic prosperity of the region.”

Wagner Corporation Director Neill Wagner said, “We are proud that Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport is an enabler for regional growth here on the Darling Downs, securing more opportunities for employment and education in the aviation industry.”

Toowoomba Regional Council Mayor Paul Antonio said, “The academy will be a great asset for our region and will support our bold ambitions to build on the potential demand for aviation training and importantly maintenance and logistics industries.

“This important piece of infrastructure is much more than just an airport as it has built a sense of self belief throughout the community that has paved the way for further investment in the Toowoomba Region.

“We are absolutely delighted to see the academy is progressing to the construction phase as it is a project of regional, state and national significance. In true Wagners style it'll probably happen quite quickly.

