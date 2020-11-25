The Five Most Bizarre Excuses For Doping In Professional Sport

Banned Australian swimmer Shayna Jack has suggested the bizarre way banned substance ligandrol could have entered her system.

The 'communal' blender also used by her brother and partner.

This was one of three ways Jack suggested to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) during her hearing.

The other two included her supplements may have been contaminated in the manufacturing process or Jack may have come into contact with the substance when using a public pool.

Either way Jack's ban was cut in half from four year after the CAS concluded she did not "intentionally ingest ligandrol."

But where does she rank on the list of the most bizarre excuses for doping?

Well, Liam Flanagan counted down the top five on today's edition of The Scorecard Podcast, your daily sports fix in under 10 minutes.

LISTEN BELOW: