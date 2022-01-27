'The Flags don't exist' Council CEO on On Australia Day Flag Outrage | THIS WILL CLEAR EVERYTHING UP!

In the days leading up to Australia day there was much furore about the Central Coast Council not flying the Australian flag, however it turns out this was not the case.

Central Coast Council CEO David Farmer joined Paddy and Rob Palmer this morning to set the record straight after outrage over Australian flags not being raised on Australia day

The CEO states they received a message late Sunday night from Matthew Wales, the president of the Peninsula Chamber of Commerce. In the message Mr Wales requested the Australian Flag to be flown however that request was knocked back for one major reason.

'The flags don't exist' CEO David Farmer said 'There use to be a set of flag banners that were used in Umina . . . They were pulled down in 2017 so deteriorated that they went to the tip'

Listen to how the whole mix up happened here: