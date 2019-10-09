Great entertainment comes to Bruce Rock

The Flaming Galahs!

Featuring Monty Cotton form A Boy Named Cash

Monty left his corporate accountancy job in Sydney, to base himself in Perth and travel all over the globe performing his Johnny Cash Show, A Boy Named Cash, as well as writing songs about his adventures.

His first album will be released later this year.

See Monty’s brand new show celebrating the music of Australia from hundreds of years ago to current hits! Monty Cotton and friends will take us for a fun ride along a cracking Australian musical timeline with classics from Banjo Paterson, Slim Dusty, Hunters and Collectors, INXS, John Williamson, Vance Joy, and more!

Tickets are available from the Bruce Rock CRC for $15 - Call 9061 1687

BYO Drinks and nibbles

Doors open at 5.30pm - Show starts at 6pm

Bruce Rock Shire Hall - Tuesday 29th of October