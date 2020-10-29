The Foo Fighters Are Back With A New Hilarious Video

Image: Dave Grohl, YouTube

Is it the late 90s again because the Foo Fighters have just released a hilarious new video.

The funny clip that takes off those ridiculous American medical commercials, see's Dave Grohl facing his caffeine addiction thanks to a "great new product".

Grohl has taken his Foo Fighters bandmates through the ringer in this new video, watch:

The new clip is in response to the 2010 video that shows just how addicted Grohl is too coffee, captured by his side project Them Crooked Vultures.

Watch:

It's great seeing the Foo Fighters back on their hilarious video game.

Cassie Walker

8 hours ago

Cassie Walker

