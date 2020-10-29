The Foo Fighters Are Back With A New Hilarious Video
WATCH
Image: Dave Grohl, YouTube
Is it the late 90s again because the Foo Fighters have just released a hilarious new video.
The funny clip that takes off those ridiculous American medical commercials, see's Dave Grohl facing his caffeine addiction thanks to a "great new product".
Grohl has taken his Foo Fighters bandmates through the ringer in this new video, watch:
The new clip is in response to the 2010 video that shows just how addicted Grohl is too coffee, captured by his side project Them Crooked Vultures.
Watch:
It's great seeing the Foo Fighters back on their hilarious video game.
For all that matters in Triple M Aussie Rock News this week:
Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!
Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!