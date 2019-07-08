The Footage Of This Five-Second UFC Fight Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

In his 10-year professional MMA career, Ben Askren had never been beaten - until he was floored in the fastest knockout in UFC history.

The former Olympic wrestler was taken down with a flying knee by fellow American Jorge Masvidal, five seconds after the opening bell rang to mark the start of the UFC 239 bout.

It was an abrupt ending to weeks worth of trash talking between the pair, with Masvidal pointing to Askren "talking wild" as the reason he went straight for the jugular.

Watch the insane moment below:

"I had to show them that there's consequences sometimes," Masvidal said afterwards. "There's some bad motherf*ckers out there and you don't want to wake them up.

"You should have kept your mouth shut. I probably would have beat you up in the second round.

"You guys are welcome for ending that dude."

Two of Masvidal's fellow fighters were being interviewed at the same time as the record-breaking knock-out, and their reactions are pretty spot-on.

For his part, Askren has kept pretty quiet after the whole thing, tweeting just three words in the aftermath.

