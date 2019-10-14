Gaming sensation Fortnite has left millions of players in a state of shock by suddenly exploding its island with no warning during a game.

There are currently five million - that's FIVE MILLION - people currently watching a totally blank screen in the game, hoping the game will return.

Here's what it looked like in game as the famous island got sucked into a black hole, leaving a screen with just a crack in it...

Users have asked the question that every 12-year-old is dreading... Is it over?

The fallout has been huge, especially among the young audience who obsessively play Fortnite. Safe to say they haven't reacted well...

Rumours are rife about what form the game will return with: Will there be a new map, new skins, new battle bus, or all of the above? Gaming portal Press-Start are staying across the latest developments.

Season 10 has been running for several months and there was an expectation of an update soon, so logically we could expect Season 11 to update. But the dramatic nature of the game's "end" suggests something more significant - which is why #FortniteChapter2 is currently the number one trending topic in the world on Twitter.

We can't imagine Epic Games will want the game down long, so expect the answer to all the above to be known either later today or tomorrow latest... by when hopefully your tv will be safe again.

To keep up to date on what's going on with Fortnite, get around our mates at Press Start.