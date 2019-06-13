The French Soccer League Will Be Called ‘Ligue 1 Uber Eats’ From 2020

France’s top flight soccer competition will be called ‘Ligue 1 Uber Eats’ for two seasons under a new sponsorship deal starting from 2020/21.

The new deal will be worth 15 million Euros per year — around AU$24.5m.

The league used to be sponsored by a home furnishings company called Conforama, but the new Uber Eats deal is worth nearly twice the money they were paying per year.

This kind of deal would have been perfect for Brendan Fevola during his playing days — the big fella spent over $35,000 in the 18 months he had the app.

