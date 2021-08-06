The Friday Huddle Boys Launch A Campaign For Chief To Become Hawks President

The Friday Huddle have launched an exclusive campaign in attempt to promote Chief as president of the Hawthorn Football Club.

As someone who has helped numerous sporting clubs over the duration of his post-football career, the Friday team believe he is the man to lead his former club out of its current days.

The Hawthorn coaching saga led Footy Classified's Craig Hutchinson to say "he would be an unbelievable president for Hawthorn going forward".

The promotion came along with Chief's very own campaign slogan: Vote 1 - Captain Awesome!

"I have no interest!" Chief said, frustrated with the campaigning.

In what began as an opportunity, Dunstall was quick to shut down the behaviour of his colleagues.

However, Chief did reel off a list of names who he believes would make a solid committee with him as the top dog.

