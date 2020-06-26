The Friday Huddle Debate If The Grand Final Should Be Moved Interstate

The Friday Huddle held an interesting debate tonight surrounding the location of this year's Grand Final.

With strict Covid restrictions still in place in Victoria the boys discussed if footy's biggest game should be shifted interstate.

Luke Darcy is made an enormous statement about his confidence levels of the Grand Final staying put at the MCG!

LISTEN HERE:

Darc didn't mince his words saying that there are "no circumstances" where the Grand Final will move from the MCG. He even said he'd bet his house that it wouldn't move!

The rest of the panel weren't opposed to the idea of the game moving especially if the interstate grounds allow full capacity by October.

Catch the best bits from tonight's Friday Huddle here: