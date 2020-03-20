The Friday Huddle Discuss BT's #ISOBRIAN Instagram Videos

As he’s just arrived back from the US, Triple M’s Brian Taylor is in the midst of a 14-day self isolation to kick off the footy season.

BT is cooped up on his property in Lorne but has taken the opportunity to work on his Instagram brand through daily #ISOBRIAN updates.

The Friday Huddle have cottoned onto this and can’t quite believe what they’re seeing.

Listen here to the boys discuss BT’s recent content:

Check out Day 1 of #ISOBRIAN here:

