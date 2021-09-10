The Friday Huddle Discuss More Changes With Carlton's Board

The Friday Huddle panel discussed the latest news out of Ikon Park, after Carlton announced the sacking of CEO Cain Liddle.

Liddle is among the many changes to have happened during Carlton's off-season, after coach David Teague was stood down sharply after their season finished.

"They are in disarray, there's no other way of putting it." Barrett said.

LISTEN HERE:

"That club is in all sorts of mess off-field."

Barrett explained Carlton's target replacement for the outgoing Liddle, with reports they are looking to land former Geelong footy boss Brian Cook.

"It's messy, and it has been from day one." Dunstall said.

"The only way to make it go away is hit the ground running next season. Find the best coach, get your list fixed up, have a good pre-season and start well next year."

Catch the full episode of the Friday Huddle: