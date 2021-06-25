The Friday Huddle Discuss Patrick Cripps' Contract Extension

The Friday Huddle discussed the massive 6-year contract extension of Carlton co-captain Patrick Cripps, revealed by the Blues on Friday.

The 26-year-old had verbally agreed to the deal, but the details have now been confirmed.

"Some good news for the Navy Blue."

LISTEN HERE:

Barrett explained that "financially it's a good deal" given reports that Cripps has taken a pay cut to allow another big signing.

Both of Carlton's most glaring free agents have now put pen to paper, with current Coleman leader Harry McKay recently extending his contract until the end of 2023.

The security is positive news for coach David Teague, who has faced immediate pressure following recent dour performances, and the news of an external review of the club getting underway.

"To have a couple of your biggest stars commit, that will encourage others to build around them." Dunstall said.

"They're once in a generational type characters and leaders." Darce added.

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!