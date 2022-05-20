The Friday Huddle Have Their Say On A Day Grand Final

Despite plenty of talk that the game would go to twilight, the AFL announced on Friday that they would be sticking to the traditional 2.30pm (AEST) start time for this year's Grand Final.

Many fans online praised the decision, but not everyone was as pleased- including our own Luke Darcy.

The Friday Huddle crew discussed the AFL's decision, and Duke was caught by surprise.

LISTEN HERE:

"It makes no sense at all that decision," Duke said. "It has no relevance in 2022 at all."

Listen in the player above to hear the rest of the team's thoughts.

