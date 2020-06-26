The Friday Huddle Reveal The Best Rev Ups They Received While Playing
In wake of the passing of legendary coach John Kennedy Senior, the Friday Huddle went back to their playing days to re-live the best (or funniest) rev-ups they experienced during their careers!
Juddy kicked things off by throwing former teammate Adam Selwood under the bus before the best of Terry Wallace was unearthed by Browny & Darc.
Then boys didn't miss a chance to give Rocket Eade's infamous spray some air time!
