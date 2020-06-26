The Friday Huddle Reveal The Best Rev Ups They Received While Playing

Very funny stuff!

Article heading image for The Friday Huddle Reveal The Best Rev Ups They Received While Playing

In wake of the passing of legendary coach John Kennedy Senior, the Friday Huddle went back to their playing days to re-live the best (or funniest) rev-ups they experienced during their careers! 

LISTEN HERE: 

Juddy kicked things off by throwing former teammate Adam Selwood under the bus before the best of Terry Wallace was unearthed by Browny & Darc. 

Then boys didn't miss a chance to give Rocket Eade's infamous spray some air time! 

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here:

 

5 hours ago

Triple M Footy
Listen Live!
Triple M Footy
Triple M Footy
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs