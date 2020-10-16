The Friday Huddle Roast Damo About His Secret 50th Birthday In The Hub!

Howie brought a little bit of mail to the table on the Friday Huddle to expose our very own Damian Barrett!

It turns out that Damo was trying to hide that it was his 50th birthday this week and that the AFL threw a little party for him in the Queensland hub.

The boys all delivered a 'heartfelt' message to their mate and wanted to get all the gossip from his party up north!

LISTEN HERE:

The boys grilled him about what he got up to on his birthday and made him reveal the bizarre present he received from his colleagues.

Damo was a little bit sheepish to give up the details but the boys weren't letting him off the hook!

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy & the Friday Huddle here!