The Friday Huddle's Tribute To AFL Hall Of Famer Chris Judd

The Friday night team highlighted the achievement of former Friday Huddle member and Carlton/West Coast superstar Chris Judd, who was inducted into the AFL Hall of Fame.

Receiving a tribute package of his best moments in the commentary box, the Judd man made the most of his post-footy media career!

Browny and Darce believe Judd is the type of person in contention for straight legend status, and discussed whether or not it concerned the two-time Brownlow medalist.

"Knowing the Judd man, he may be filthy that he needed to go through the second tier."

The boys spoke on Judd's greatest moments within the commentary box, reflecting on the infamous interview with Damian Barrett, and his playing achievements from a young age.

