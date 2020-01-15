This year's Skyworks will see hundreds of thousands of West Australians converge on our beautiful city to celebrate Australia Day.

The City of Perth is encouraging Western Australians to come together in the spirit of Australia Day to show support and raise money for our fellow Australians in bushfire affected areas.

The City is inviting donations in the lead up to and on Australia Day at its annual Skyworks event on Sunday 26 January with all proceeds going to the Australian Red Cross.

How you can donate:

Make a donation to the Australian Red Cross online via this fundraising page Join us for the City of Perth Australia Day Skyworks on Sunday 26 January and look out for City of Perth fundraising volunteers who will be roving throughout the event collecting donations via EFTPOS and cash

Volunteers will be accepting donations between 3pm and 8pm across Skyworks venues: Langley Park, Supreme Court Gardens, Perth Foreshore and Sir James Mitchell Park, South Perth.