The Future Is Now: Driverless Buses Begin Trial Run In Australia

The future is well and truly now, with the first driverless buses hitting the streets of Australia this past week.

Transport for NSW is conducting the very first passenger trials of its driverless bus service.

The 'smart shuttles' are transporting passengers around Sydney Olympic Park precinct, free of charge, becoming the first in the country to autonomously interact with live traffic conditions.

According to one reddit user, it was a slow but smooth ride hitting a maximum speed of 9km/h.

The shuttle operates weekday only, between 9:30am and 3:30pm carrying a maximum 11 passengers per trip.