The Future Of Our Target Store In Mackay Has Been Revealed
Details Here
The News Broke Yesterday That Some Target Stores In Australia Will Close And Some Will Turn Into Kmarts!
We are Happy To inform You, Our Target Store In Mackay Is Remaining Open.
The Target Country Store In Sarina Will Be Rebranded Into "Kmart"
Below Are The Target Stores In Queensland That Will Become "Kmart"
- Ayr
- Beerwah
- Bowen
- Charters Towers
- Chinchilla
- Dalby
- Gatton
- Goondiwindi
- Gympie
- Ingham
- Mareeba
- Noosa Junction
- Ocean Shores Village Centre
- Port Douglas
- Roma
- Sarina
- Stanthorpe
- Warwick
- Yamba
- Yeppoon