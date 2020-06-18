"The Game's Gone Past Him" | Gordie Tallis Questions Matt Lodge's Contribution To The Broncos

The Broncos' 27-6 loss to Newcastle on Thursday night sees the Brisbane side remain winless since the season re-start.

And while former Broncos' legend Gordie Tallis has been vocal about why he thinks that is - namely, decisions made by the coach, recruiting manager and player manager - he's been reluctant to point fingers at the players.

"They're trying, but it's just band-aid solutions," he said on Triple M's The Big Breakfast with Marto, Margaux and Nick Cody. "I feel sorry for the players."

One such player is Matt Lodge: "The game's gone past him."

But, Gordie being Gordie, that wasn't all the Raging Bull had to say. Laying blame, once again, at the feet of the coach Anthony Seibold, Gordie explained that all he see are "young kids playing with no confidence".

