The GC Annual Laughs Festival Returns To HOTA This Month!

Need a laugh? You're in the right place! The annual GC Laughs Festival is back at HOTA from March 13-21, with a hilarious line-up of homegrown heroes and comedic talent.

GC Laughs Festival welcomes to the Gold Coast Australian comedy legends Joel Creasey, Tommy Little, and Fiona O’Loughlin, who will take to the stage alongside some of the best local and international acts.

On Thursday, 18 March, Ivan Aristeguieta, Frenchy, Bob Franklin, and Aaron Gocs will take to the stage, followed by Danielle Walker, Gen Fricker, Luke Heggie, Fiona O'Loughlin, Nick Cody, and Michelle Brasier on Friday, March 19.



After his sell out shows in previous years, Joel Creasey returns on Saturday, 20 March, with Neel Kolhatkar, Craig Quartermaine, Sam Taunton, Women Like Us, Dan Rath, Hot Department, and Tommy Little.

Rounding out the festival on Sunday, March 21, is South Africa’s hilarious Dusty Rich who will be bringing his twice sold-out insanity manifestation ‘The Dusty Rich Comedy Circus’ - a weird and wild show, set to take the audience on an insane ride to close the GC Laughs Festival 2021.

The GC Laughs Gala kicks off the Festival on Saturday, 13 March for the biggest night of comedy on the Gold Coast, hosted by Australian cultural and big-time comedy icon, Heath Franklin Chopper.

Tickets are on sale and you can get your hands on some via www.gclaughs.com.au or via the HOTA Box Office - call (07) 5588 4000

