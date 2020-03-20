The Geniuses Behind Shaun Of The Dead Have Released A Video With Their Plan For Coronavirus
This is great stuff!
YouTube
The comedy geniuses that brought us Hot Fuzz, The World’s End and Shaun of the Dead have released a skit outlining their plan for a coronavirus lockdown.
Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have used the global pandemic as a chance to parody some of their most famous work whilst also promoting the message to stay home and help flatten the curve.
Check it out here:
