The Gold Coast Is Now Considering High-Rise Cemeteries

The Gold Coast Council has heard a pitch for high-rise cemeteries as a potential solution to the towns increasing cemetery land shortage.

A report landed on the council's table in May detailing the urgent lack of burial space and the need to investigate the future of burials across the Gold Coast.

But Mayor Tom Tate believes the idea is too risky and would not only offend many religions, but also the general public.

However, due to the residential boom on the Gold Coast, Tate confessed that something similar to the 32-story cemetery in Brazil’s Santos will likely be considered.

"We can look at that. I think it’s not a bad idea to have all your family in the vertical crematorium,” he said.

But it’s certainly not a new age concept. Vertical cemeteries have existed across Brazil, India, Israel and Taiwan for over 40 years.

Another solution floated previously is an underwater memorial garden like The Neptune Memorial Reef located near Miami.

"Even to the extent, I'd look at what they did in Miami, the underwater cemetery with a dive precinct," says Tate.

An image from The Neptune Memorial Reef near Miami.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr