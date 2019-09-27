The Gold Coast's Ultimate Obstacle Racing Event Is Coming!

Are you ready to challenge yourself?? Well, we have the perfect event for you!

Surf Life Saving Australia is bringing Gold Coasters Beach Warrior, an obstacle race held on one of the Gold Coast's most iconic beaches.

The event will be happening over the 12th and 13th of October on the scenic Coolangatta beach front and was developed to suit people of ALL fitness levels.

Whether you run, walk or sprint, the event is the perfect way to challenge yourself and do your part for the community.

Entry fee is VERY affordable, with all proceeds heading straight to the Surf Life Saving movement, which helps Australian life savers to keep swimmers safe.

If you're over the age of 12, you can take part in the challenging course which is set to feature 25 obstacles over a 4km stretch of grass, rocks and sand.

For more info, follow the link through to the website!

