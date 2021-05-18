The Goo Goo's Announce Rarities Album And Yes, It's Another Don't Change Cover

The Goo Goo Dolls have announced that a 'Rarities' album is coming soon and as a delicious teaser, they have released a live version of the prototypical Don't Change, by Aussie's own INXS.

LISTEN:

We're stoked that yet another act has released a cover of the INXS classic, but the Goo Goo Dolls follow a long line of international acts who have covered the song. Bruce Springsteen, Everclear, No Doubt, Grinspoon, even cover band specialists The Molly Ringwalds have their version of the 1982 Aussie classic.

To be fair though, even INXS themselves have covered it.

WATCH:

The album is set to be released on June 25th in various formats (digital, CD and vinyl) and will feature 20 rarity tracks spanning from 1995 through 2007.

Reported Track Listing

1. ‘Hit or Miss’

2. ‘Nothing Can Change You’

3. ‘Long Way Down’ (Chris Lord Alge Remix)

4. ‘Name’ (Live Acoustic)

5. ‘Don’t Change’ (Live)

6. ‘Girl Right Next to Me’ (Live Acoustic)

7. ‘Another Second Time Around’ (Live Acoustic)

8. ‘Iris’ (Acoustic)

9. ‘Slide’ (Acoustic)

10. ‘Naked’ (Remix)

11. ‘Black Balloon’ (Live)

12. ‘Naked’ (Live)

13. ‘Black Balloon’ (Live from [email protected])

14. ‘Broadway’ (Live from [email protected])

15. ‘We’ll Be Here’ (When You’re Gone) (Acoustic)

16. ‘Better Days’ (Acoustic)

17. ‘Let Love In’ (Live)

18. ‘Listen’ (Live)

19. ‘Feel The Silence’ (Live)

20. ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’

The band are currently in the studio working on their 13th studio album, a follow-up to 2019’s ‘Miracle Pill’. Bring that on!

Catch up on the best of Triple M Rock here: