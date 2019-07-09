The Gourmet Escape Line-up Has Just Been Released!

Everybody knows that the best part of a vacation is eating whatever you like, whenever you like! Well boy, do we have the perfect holiday plans for you!

Western Australia, Gourmet escape is coming and they are getting ready to dish up the worlds tastiest produce just for YOU this November.

A collection of over 50 culinary masters from all over the world will be joining forces to bring you the most delicious food, wine and produce over a 10 day stint.

A line-up of talented individuals ready celebrate everything food and wine has finally been announced and we are expecting great things from this lot!

USA have brought out the big guns with David Chang, Danny Bowien and Amanda Cohen; while Singapore's Ivan Brehm, Thailand's Garima Arora, UK's Marco Pierre White and Pierre Koffmann and last but not least, Ghana's Selassie Atadika ready serve up their finest produce to hungry spectators.

This year, the event will be held in three separate WA locations - food and wine capital, Margaret River, legendary wine region, Swan Valley and the city that never stops, Perth!

The event will be kicking off on November 8th and will carry on until November 17th. With over 50 delectable and diverse events to see, it would be a shame to miss out! Tickets will go on sale July 18th, so drop into the website for more details and secure your tickets ASAP!