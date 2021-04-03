THE GREAT DIVIDE | The One Glaring Issue With The Current State Of Rugby League

The great rugby league divide is currently sweeping its way through the NRL, with some NRL experts all but ruling out 9 teams for the 2021 Premiership after just four rounds.

The divide between the "top" teams and the rest of the competition was evident over the first three games of round four, a combined score of 124-12.

So what is/are the issues and how can it be fixed?

Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler and Brent Read discussed these very issues on the Triple M Saturday Scrum.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!