The Great Ocean Road Was Closed Due To Unlicensed Moto GP Riders

It has been revealed this morning that the Great Ocean Road was closed down for a number of hours yesterday to film two Moto GP riders who didn't carry an Australian drivers license.

In a bizarre turn of events, the Victorian authorities wouldn't let the professionals ride their bikes on the road without a portion of it being closed off to the public.

A couple of hundred metres worth of the road were forced to be closed causing disruption to local traffic.

Seb Costello explained the situation on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

