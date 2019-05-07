The Greater Shepparton Council Wants Your Feedback!

Greater Shepparton City Council and Community Safety Advisory Committee want YOUR feedback on current community safety within the Greater Shepparton region.

The council have prepared a survey which is meant to assist in exploring safety concerns within the community.

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Shelley Sutton accentuated the importance of residence sharing their opinions and concerns for community safety.

Community safety can influence all aspects of our daily life including where we live, where we send our kids to school, where we socialise, work, play, visit and holiday. - Cr Shelley Sutton

All of the information received will help the council to better recognise current trends and accurately promote community safety.

The consultation began May 1st and will conclude May 31st, so head to the website to have your say!