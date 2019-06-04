The Greater Shepparton Mayor And City Council CEO Want To Meet You!

Greater Shepparton City Council CEO, Peter Harriott and Mayor, Cr Kim O'Keeffe will be doing the round this week, making sure to meet as many Tallygaroopna residents as they can.

You'll have the opportunity to sit down and chat with the pair this Friday, June 7th to talk about any queries, concerns or ideas you might have in reference to the Greater Shepparton community.

The council are encouraging people to book in to chat with the political pair for a half hour time slot, where residents can express exactly how they feel and discuss any changes that could positively benefit the Greater community.

Anybody interested will need to get in quick as bookings will need to be three days prior to the event. All of this will be unfolding at Tallygaroopna Memorial Hall from 9AM till 11.30AM.

If you're interested in taking part in the discussion, call the Executive Office on (03) 5832 9445 and tell them what you're thinking of bringing to the table!