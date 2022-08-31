'The Guys Who Have Gone Are The Smart Ones'

Speaking on the Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Wendell, former professional golfer Paul Gow understands why World Number 2 golfer Cameron Smith has defected from the PGA Tour to join the highly-publicised LIV Golf.

'If you say you're not [interested], other than if you're Tiger Woods who's already worth $1b you're lying.'



Asked further about the decision following the controversy surrounding the new golfing heavyweight, Gow explained that there are still further benefits to Smith's deal.

'At this particular stage all those players on the LIV Tour can still play majors, which is what they live for.'



