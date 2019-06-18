The Hearing Bus In Albany

The Australian Hearing bus is stopping in Albany, offering adults free hearing checks and aiming to raise hearing health awareness in the local community.

Now with a 12-strong fleet of Australian Hearing buses, the mobile hearing service has provided more than 175,000 free hearing checks in communities across Australia since the first bus was launched in 2009. No destination is too isolated for the bus to visit!

Julie Faulkner, Manager at Australian Hearing Albany, said that because age-related hearing loss develops gradually over time, it is common for people to overlook warning signs that their hearing is diminishing.

“Hearing loss is a prevalent issue in the community. One in six Australians is affected by hearing loss. And with an ageing population this is expected to increase to one in four by 2050¹,” explains Julie.



“A hearing check is a quick and easy way to measure the sounds you can and can’t hear. Our team will also be on hand to guide you through what next steps you may have to take in regard to your hearing.”

As well as having a hearing check, visitors to the bus can also find information on a range of common hearing issues and view a display of easy-to-use hearing devices for around the home. This includes headsets for watching the TV and alert systems for doorbells.

“Not everyone who is experiencing problems hearing needs a hearing aid. Sometimes they might just need support listening to the TV at normal volumes, hearing at noisy social events, or hearing friends and family on the phone,” says Julie.

No appointment is necessary. Australian Hearing will provide hearing checks to any interested adults over 18 who visit the bus on the day.