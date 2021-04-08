The Heat Is On The Sharks As Another Sydney Club Sound Out John Morris

Article heading image for The Heat Is On The Sharks As Another Sydney Club Sound Out John Morris

Getty Images

The pressure is well and truly on the Cronulla Sharks, if they are keen to keep current head coach John Morris.

Triple M's news breaker Brent Read joined The Rush Hour with MG & revealed there's been some contract with Morris' management from another third party at a Sydney club.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also provided the latest update on Adam Reynolds' contract drama with the Rabbitohs; hear the full chat below. 

8 April 2021

