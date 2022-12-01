The Hello Summer Family Concert Is Happening This Weekend

Collie is celebrating 125 years with a free family concert featuring the iconic Black Sorrows, Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse, and a special kids DJ set with Famous Sharron!

Food trucks, market stalls and a TON of family activities.

Triple M will also be there giving you the chance to score some great prizing and enjoy the days festivities.

Big changes are happening in Collie, so come celebrate with us on Saturday December 3, 4pm at Central Park in Collie!

The Hello Summer Family Concert proudly brought to you by South32 Worsley Alumina