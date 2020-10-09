The High School Reunion 500 Countdown: How Your Fave Song Fared

Check out the list

Article heading image for The High School Reunion 500 Countdown: How Your Fave Song Fared

Here it is. A week's worth of the biggest High School hits that will take you back to the good old days.

It's all in celebration of our massive High School Reunion party, tonight at the Newport Hotel.

Here's how the songs played out. From 500 down to numero uno.

The Countdown

  1. Achy Breaky Heart by Billy Ray Cyrus
  2. Chequered Love by Kim Wilde
  3. Mony Mony by Billy Idol
  4. Like A Prayer [Album Edit] by Madonna
  5. Mr. Vain [Special Radio Edit] by Culture Beat
  6. April Sun In Cuba by Dragon
  7. Dance Hall Days by Wang Chung
  8. I Want You [Album Version] by Savage Garden
  9. Desire by U2
  10. Lovesick by Gang Starr
  11. Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves by Eurythmics & Aretha Franklin
  12. I'm Free by Soup Dragons
  13. A Girl Like You by Edwyn Collins
  14. You Make My Dreams by Hall & Oates
  15. Call Me by Blondie
  16. If You Could Read My Mind [Original Edit] by Stars On 54
  17. Dangerous (Single Mix) by Roxette
  18. Yesterday's Hero by John Paul Young
  19. Brimful Of Asha [Norman Cook Remix Single Version] by Cornershop
  20. Smooth Criminal by Michael Jackson
  21. I'll Sleep When I'm Dead [Edit] by Bon Jovi
  22. You're history by Shakespear's Sister
  23. You're Gonna Get Hurt by Jenny Morris
  24. The Impression That I Get by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
  25. Rio (Single Version) by Duran Duran
  26. Beautiful Life by Ace Of Base
  27. You Can Leave Your Hat On by Joe Cocker
  28. Straight up by Paula Abdul
  29. Keep On Movin' by Five
  30. Just Like Paradise by David Lee Roth
  31. Tell It To My Heart by Taylor Dayne
  32. That Don't Impress Me Much [Album Version] by Shania Twain
  33. New Sensation by INXS
  34. Every 1's A Winner by Hot Chocolate
  35. Livin La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin
  36. Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now by Starship
  37. Baby Baby [Lee Marrow Radio Mix] by Corona
  38. Pink Cadillac by Natalie Cole
  39. Simply Irresistable by Robert Palmer
  40. I'm Your Man [Single Mix] by Wham!
  41. Justified and Ancient by The KLF feat. Tammy Wynette
  42. Cheap Wine by Cold Chisel
  43. Leave A Light On by Belinda Carlisle
  44. You Get What You Give [Edit] by New Radicals
  45. Living in the 70's by Skyhooks
  46. Waterfalls [Single Edit] by TLC
  47. Hand On Your Heart by Kylie Minogue
  48. Modern Love (Single Version) by David Bowie
  49. Things Can Only Get Better [Album] by D:Ream
  50. It's A Miracle by Culture Club
  51. And We Danced by The Hooters
  52. Genie In A Bottle [Radio Version] by Christina Aguilera
  53. The Best Things in Life Are Free (Classic 7" without rap) by Janet Jackson with Luthur Vandross
  54. What Is Love by Howard Jones
  55. Kiss [Single Version] by Art Of Noise Feat. Tom Jones
  56. Rush by Big Audio Dynamite
  57. Sweet Dreams [Radio Version] by La Bouche
  58. Twisting By The Pool [Remix] by Dire Straits
  59. Free Your Mind by En Vogue
  60. Baby I Don't Care [Single Mix] by Transvision Vamp
  61. Gold by Spandau Ballet
  62. The Clapping Song by The Belle Stars
  63. Freeze Frame by J. Geils Band
  64. Praise You by Fatboy Slim
  65. Stop by Spice Girls
  66. The Stroke by Billy Squier
  67. Music Sounds Better With You by Stardust
  68. Do You Really Want To Hurt Me by Culture Club
  69. No Secrets by The Angels
  70. Teardrops [Radio Mix] by Womack and Womack
  71. The Future's So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades by Timbuk 3
  72. Crazy Little Thing Called Love by Queen
  73. I Know What Boys Like by The Waitresses
  74. Breakfast At Tiffany's by Deep Blue Something
  75. Jump (For My Love) by Pointer Sisters
  76. Another Brick in the Wall [Radio Version] by Pink Floyd
  77. Ooh Aah... Just A Little Bit [Motiv8 Radio Edit] by Gina G
  78. Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins
  79. Good Thing by Fine Young Cannibals
  80. Return of the Mack [C and J Radio Edit] by Mark Morrison
  81. Manic Monday by The Bangles
  82. Treaty [Filthy Lucre Radio Remix] by Yothu Yindi
  83. Sunglasses At Night [Radio Edit] by Corey Hart
  84. Ca Plane Pour Moi by Plastic Bertrand
  85. Gimme Little Sign [Single Version] by Peter Andre
  86. I Wanna Be A Cowboy by Boys Don't Cry
  87. We Can Get Together by Flowers
  88. She Bop by Cyndi Lauper
  89. Wild Thing by ToneLoc
  90. Like, Wow Wipeout by Hoodoo Gurus
  91. Shy Guy by Diana King
  92. Love Really Hurts Without You by Billy Ocean
  93. What About Me by Moving Pictures
  94. Ring My Bell by Collette
  95. Never Ending Story [Single Version] by Limahl
  96. Nothin' But A Good Time by Poison
  97. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) by ABBA
  98. Love In The First Degree by Bananarama
  99. Closer To Free by The BoDeans
  100. Crying In The Chapel by Peter Blakeley
  101. Tragedy by Bee Gees
  102. Candy [Single Version] by Iggy Pop feat. Kate Pierson from The B52's
  103. I Should Be So Lucky by Kylie Minogue
  104. House Of Fun by Madness
  105. Are You Gonna Go My Way by Lenny Kravitz
  106. Shoop Shoop Diddy Wop Cumma Cumma Wang Dang by Monte Video and the Cassettes
  107. Walkin' On Sunshine by Katrina and the Waves
  108. Brown Sugar by The Rolling Stones
  109. Don't Call Me Baby [Original Mix] by Madison Avenue
  110. You Got It (The Right Stuff) by New Kids On The Block
  111. Thorn In My Side by Eurythmics
  112. Accidently Kelly Street by Frente!
  113. Bust A Move [Single Version] by Young MC
  114. Science Fiction by Divinyls
  115. If I only knew [Cold Stop Version] by Tom Jones
  116. The Tide Is High [Edit] by Blondie
  117. Mrs. Robinson by The Lemonheads
  118. Bizarre love triangle [Single Version] by New Order
  119. All 4 Love by Color Me Badd
  120. Don't Stop Believin' by Journey
  121. Papa Don't Preach by Madonna
  122. I Think We're Alone Now by Tiffany
  123. Daughter by Pearl Jam
  124. As Long As You Love Me [Radio Mix] by Backstreet Boys
  125. Never Can Say Goodbye by The Communards
  126. Breakaway [Album] by Big Pig
  127. If I Can't Have You by Kim Wilde
  128. Respect Yourself by The Kane Gang
  129. Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? (Single Version) by Rod Stewart
  130. Believe [Album Version] by Cher
  131. Show No Mercy by Mark Williams
  132. R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. by John Mellencamp
  133. Go West by Pet Shop Boys
  134. Black Cat by Janet Jackson
  135. 8675309/Jenny by Tommy Tutone
  136. Suspicious Minds by Fine Young Cannibals
  137. Good Vibrations by Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch
  138. Devil Gate Drive by Suzi Quatro
  139. Ain't Nobody (Classic Paradise Radio Mix) by Jaki Graham
  140. Planet Earth by Duran Duran
  141. Holy Grail by Hunters & Collectors
  142. Sexy Eyes [David's Epic Edit] by Whigfield
  143. Just like you [7"] by Robbie Nevil
  144. Shake A Tail Feather by Ray Charles with The Blues Brothers
  145. All I Wanna Do [Remix] by Sheryl Crow
  146. Right Back Where We Started From by Sinitta
  147. Be Good Johnny by Men At Work
  148. Try Me Out [Radio Mix] by Corona
  149. I Want Your Sex by George Michael
  150. Rock and Roll Music by Mental as Anything
  151. Shocked [DNA Mix] by Kylie Minogue
  152. Oh Yeah (Edit) by Yello
  153. What You Need by INXS
  154. Mouth by Merril Bainbridge
  155. Mirror Man by The Human League
  156. Don't Bring Me Down by Electric Light Orchestra
  157. Pony [Album Version] by Ginuwine
  158. Hip To Be Square [Edit] by Huey Lewis and the News
  159. Boom Boom [Original Radio Mix] by Paul Lekakis
  160. Boys Light Up by Australian Crawl
  161. Don't Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John + Kiki Dee
  162. Listening by Pseudo Echo
  163. Rush You by Baby Animals
  164. Rhythm Is A Dancer (No Rap) by Snap!
  165. Walk Of Life by Dire Straits
  166. If Ya Gettin' Down by Five
  167. Soul Kind Of Feeling by Dynamic Hepnotics
  168. Let's Stick Together [1988 Remix] by Bryan Ferry
  169. Freeway Of Love [Single Version] by Aretha Franklin
  170. Where Do You Go [Radio Edit] by No Mercy
  171. No Second Prize by Jimmy Barnes
  172. Our Lips Are Sealed by The GoGo's
  173. Ain't No Doubt by Jimmy Nail
  174. Bitch by MEREDITH BROOKS
  175. Lay Your Love On Me by Racey
  176. Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run) by Billy Ocean
  177. Rebel Yell by Billy Idol
  178. Upside Down by Diana Ross
  179. Be My Lover by La Bouche
  180. Glory Days [Edit] by Bruce Springsteen
  181. Cool For Cats by UK Squeeze
  182. Love You Right [Radio Edit] by Euphoria
  183. I Won't Let The Sun Go Down On Me by Nik Kershaw
  184. 100% Pure Love by Crystal Waters
  185. She Works Hard for the Money by Donna Summer
  186. One Week by Barenaked Ladies
  187. Can You Feel It by The Jacksons
  188. Sing Hallelujah! [Single Edit] by Dr. Alban
  189. Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) [Album Version] by The Offspring
  190. Shake Your Booty by KC and The Sunshine Band
  191. I'm On My Way by The Proclaimers
  192. Time Of Your Life (Good Riddance) by Green Day
  193. Atomic by Blondie
  194. Lean On Me [Single Mix] by Club Nouveau
  195. Mr Jones by Counting Crows
  196. Holding out for a Hero by Bonnie Tyler
  197. Another Night [Airplay Mix] by Real McCoy
  198. It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll) by AC/DC
  199. Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) [7"] by C+C Music Factory
  200. Express Yourself [Single Version] by Madonna
  201. I'll Be There For You by Rembrandts
  202. Relax by Frankie Goes To Hollywood
  203. How Bizarre [Radio Mix] by OMC
  204. Heaven (Must Be There) by Eurogliders
  205. Let's Go Crazy [Album Version] by Prince
  206. 3 A.M. Eternal [Live At The S.S.L.] by The KLF
  207. We Will Rock You by Queen
  208. I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) by Aretha Franklin and George Michael
  209. Too Young For Promises by Koo De Tah
  210. Rock The Casbah by The Clash
  211. Groove Is In The Heart [Single Mix] by DeeeLite
  212. Baby It's You by Promises
  213. Everybody Have Fun Tonight [Single Version] by Wang Chung
  214. Let's Dance by David Bowie
  215. Ride On Time [Massive Mix] by Black Box
  216. Hurts So Good by John Mellencamp
  217. Hot Hot Hot [World Carnival Mix] [Edit] by Arrow
  218. Poison Arrow by ABC
  219. Wonderwall by Oasis
  220. Macho Man [Single Mix] by Village People
  221. Things Can Only Get Better by Howard Jones
  222. Pressure Down by John Farnham
  223. Opposites attract [Radio Edit] by Paula Abdul feat. The Wild Pair
  224. Pop Muzik by M
  225. Let's Get Rocked by Def Leppard
  226. I Love The Nightlife (Disco 'Round) by Alicia Bridges
  227. Hit That Perfect Beat by Bronski Beat
  228. Just A Girl by No Doubt
  229. Always Something There to Remind Me by Naked Eyes
  230. One Night In Bangkok [Single Version] by Murray Head
  231. Take A Chance On Me by ABBA
  232. The Reflex by Duran Duran
  233. The Key, The Secret [Glamourously Developed Edit] by Urban Cookie Collective
  234. When Love Comes To Town by U2 and B.B. King
  235. Celebration by Kool and The Gang
  236. Lovefool by The Cardigans
  237. Jump by Van Halen
  238. Dressed For Success by Roxette
  239. Living On The Ceiling [Single Mix] by Blancmange
  240. 50 years by Uncanny XMen
  241. I'm So Excited [Single Version] by Pointer Sisters
  242. Bridge To Your Heart by Wax
  243. Bad case of loving you (Doctor, Doctor) by Robert Palmer
  244. Humpin' Around (NonRap Version) by Bobby Brown
  245. Antmusic by Adam Ant
  246. Don't Change by INXS
  247. Everybody's Free (To Feel Good) by Rozalla
  248. Blame It On The Boogie by The Jacksons
  249. I Want That Man by Deborah Harry
  250. Turning Japanese by The Vapors
  251. Maniac by Michael Sembello
  252. Bad Medicine [Edit] by Bon Jovi
  253. Fame by Irene Cara
  254. Always on My Mind [Single Version] by Pet Shop Boys
  255. Boys In Town by Divinyls
  256. Freedom 90 [Short] by George Michael
  257. Into the Groove by Madonna
  258. Eagle Rock by Daddy Cool
  259. When Will I Be Famous by Bros
  260. Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jr.
  261. All Fired Up [Single Version] by Pat Benatar
  262. Blue Monday ['88] by New Order
  263. September by Earth, Wind & Fire
  264. Unskinny Bop by Poison
  265. Our House by Madness
  266. Nutbush City Limits by Ike and Tina Turner
  267. Place Your Hands [Australian Edit] by Reef
  268. Sussudio by Phil Collins
  269. All Night Long (All Night) [Radio Edit] by Lionel Richie
  270. Hot In The City [New York Single Mix] by Billy Idol
  271. We Close Our Eyes by Go West
  272. What Do I Have To Do [Single Mix] by Kylie Minogue
  273. Start me up by The Rolling Stones
  274. Beat It by Michael Jackson
  275. Jive Talkin' by Bee Gees
  276. Tell Her About It by Billy Joel
  277. Don't You (Forget About Me) by Simple Minds
  278. Push it [7"] by SaltNPepa
  279. Miss Freelove '69 by Hoodoo Gurus
  280. Xanadu by Olivia NewtonJohn
  281. Wild Wild West [Single Version] by The Escape Club
  282. Don't Go Now by Ratcat
  283. Just Can't Get Enough by Depeche Mode
  284. Out Of Mind Out Of Sight by Models
  285. If You Leave by Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
  286. Finally [7" Choice Mix] by Ce Ce Peniston
  287. Computer Games [Single Version] by MiSex
  288. Born In The U.S.A by Bruce Springsteen
  289. Roam [Single Version] by The B52's
  290. I Want Candy by Bow Wow Wow
  291. Working Class Man by Jimmy Barnes
  292. Counting The Beat by The Swingers
  293. Young Hearts Run Free by Kym Mazelle
  294. Bette Davis Eyes by Kim Carnes
  295. The Way You Make Me Feel [Edit] by Michael Jackson
  296. U Can't Touch This by MC Hammer
  297. Rain [Radio Edit] by Dragon
  298. Heaven Is A Place On Earth by Belinda Carlisle
  299. That's The Way (I Like It) by KC and The Sunshine Band
  300. Thunderstruck by AC/DC
  301. All That She Wants by Ace Of Base
  302. Too Many Times by Mental as Anything
  303. Would I Lie To You by Eurythmics
  304. Church Of The Poison Mind by Culture Club
  305. Total Eclipse Of The Heart [Radio Edit Mix] by Nicki French
  306. Jack And Diane by John Mellencamp
  307. Love Is In The Air by John Paul Young
  308. 1999 [Single Version] by Prince
  309. About A Girl (Unplugged) by Nirvana
  310. Holiday [Edit] by Madonna
  311. Grease by Frankie Valli
  312. I Can Dream About You by Dan Hartman
  313. When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going by Billy Ocean
  314. The Rhythm Of The Night [Radio Edit] by Corona
  315. I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers
  316. I Was Made For Lovin' You [Album version] by Kiss
  317. Shy Boy by Bananarama
  318. Bad by Michael Jackson
  319. Better Man by Pearl Jam
  320. To Cut a Long Story Short by Spandau Ballet
  321. The Boys Of Summer by Don Henley
  322. I'm Too Sexy by Right Said Fred
  323. Whip It by Devo
  324. One Way Or Another by Blondie
  325. Girls On Film by Duran Duran
  326. I've Been Thinking About You [Single Version] by Londonbeat
  327. Walk This Way [7"] by RunD.M.C. Vs Aerosmith
  328. We Built This City by Starship
  329. Freedom by Wham!
  330. Down Under by Men At Work
  331. You Keep Me Hangin' On by Kim Wilde
  332. Mr Wendal [Single Version] by Arrested Development
  333. Underneath The Radar [Single Version] by Underworld
  334. Respectable by Mel and Kim
  335. Shake It Up by The Cars
  336. Laid [Sings Version] by James
  337. How Will I Know by Whitney Houston
  338. Superfreak by Rick James
  339. That's When I Think Of You by 1927
  340. Together In Electric Dreams by Giorgio Moroder with Philip Oakey
  341. Larger Than Life by Backstreet Boys
  342. No Lies by Noiseworks
  343. You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) [Single Mix] by Dead Or Alive
  344. I Can See Clearly Now by Jimmy Cliff
  345. Dream Police [Album Version] by Cheap Trick
  346. Moving On Up [M People master edit] by M People
  347. Take On Me [Single Version] by AHa
  348. Hot Summer Nights by Night
  349. I Ran by A Flock Of Seagulls
  350. Read My Lips by Melissa
  351. You Give Love A Bad Name by Bon Jovi
  352. It's Raining Men by The Weather Girls
  353. The Look [Single version] by Roxette
  354. You Shook Me All Night Long by AC/DC
  355. Material Girl by Madonna
  356. Don't Stop Till You Get Enough [Radio Version] by Michael Jackson
  357. The Best by Tina Turner
  358. The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss) by Cher
  359. Let's Hear It For The Boy by Deniece Williams
  360. Dancing In The Street [Clearmountain Mix] by David Bowie and Mick Jagger
  361. She Drives Me Crazy by Fine Young Cannibals
  362. Mamma Mia by ABBA
  363. Run To Paradise by Choirboys
  364. The Power by Snap!
  365. Heart Of Glass by Blondie
  366. Young Turks by Rod Stewart
  367. Neutron Dance by Pointer Sisters
  368. Der Kommissar [The Commissioner] [Rap That] by Falco
  369. Unbelievable [Single Mix] by EMF
  370. Echo beach by Martha and the Muffins
  371. This Is How We Do It [Radio Edit] by Montell Jordan
  372. Dancing In The Dark by Bruce Springsteen
  373. Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley
  374. Let's Get Loud (Edit) by Jennifer Lopez
  375. To Her Door by Paul Kelly
  376. When Doves Cry [Single Version] by Prince
  377. Le Freak [Single Edit] by Chic
  378. Burn For You [Radio Edit] by INXS
  379. Walk Like An Egyptian by The Bangles
  380. You Sexy Thing [Radio Edit] by TShirt
  381. Jessie's Girl by Rick Springfield
  382. Funky Town [Single Version] by Pseudo Echo
  383. Gloria [Radio Edit] by Laura Branigan
  384. Dizzy [7" Version] by Vic Reeves and The Wonder Stuff
  385. Billie Jean by Michael Jackson
  386. We Are Family [Single Edit] by Sister Sledge
  387. Eye of the Tiger by Survivor
  388. Mmm Bop [Radio Version] by Hanson
  389. Electric Avenue by Eddy Grant
  390. White Wedding [Single Mix] by Billy Idol
  391. Wild Women Do by Natalie Cole
  392. I only wanna be with you by The Tourists
  393. The Power Of Love by Huey Lewis and the News
  394. This Is Your Night [Main Mix] by Amber
  395. Footloose [Single Version] by Kenny Loggins
  396. I Want Your Love by Transvision Vamp
  397. Better The Devil You Know by Kylie Minogue
  398. Bop Girl by Pat Wilson
  399. All The Small Things by Blink182
  400. Stayin' Alive by Bee Gees
  401. The Only Way Is Up [Edit] by Yazz
  402. Uptown Girl by Billy Joel
  403. Wild Boys by Duran Duran
  404. Let's Talk About Sex [True Confessions Edit] by SaltNPepa
  405. Centerfold by J. Geils Band
  406. Faith by George Michael
  407. Karma Chameleon by Culture Club
  408. My Sharona [Edit] by The Knack
  409. Let's Groove by CDB
  410. Dancing On The Ceiling by Lionel Richie
  411. The Heat Is On by Glenn Frey
  412. I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor
  413. The Sign [Single Version] by Ace Of Base
  414. Black Betty [Single Mix] by Ram Jam
  415. 99 Luftballoons by Nena
  416. Let Me Entertain You [Album Version] by Robbie Williams
  417. What I Like About You by The Romantics
  418. Burning Up (Single Mix) by Madonna
  419. Some Girls by Racey
  420. Slice Of Heaven [Edit] by Dave Dobbyn & The Herbs
  421. Hot Stuff by Donna Summer
  422. Joyride [7" Version] by Roxette
  423. Rock & Roll All Nite by Kiss
  424. Walk the Dinosaur by Was (Not Was)
  425. What Is Love by Haddaway
  426. I Love Rock N Roll by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts
  427. Please Don't Go [77 Sunshine edit] by KWS
  428. French Kissin' (In The USA) by Deborah Harry
  429. Crocodile Rock by Elton John
  430. Man! I feel like a woman [Album Version] by Shania Twain
  431. Don't Worry Be Happy by Bobby McFerrin
  432. Life is a Highway by Tom Cochrane
  433. Knock On Wood [7" Single] by Amii Stewart
  434. Every Little Step by Bobby Brown
  435. The Final Countdown [Single Edit] by Europe
  436. Play that funky music by Wild Cherry
  437. Mickey by Toni Basil
  438. Live It Up by Mental as Anything
  439. Video Killed The Radio Star [Single Version] by The Buggles
  440. Black or White [Radio version] by Michael Jackson
  441. Sweet Child O' Mine by Guns N' Roses
  442. Don't Leave Me This Way [Edit] by The Communards
  443. December, 1963 (Oh What A Night) [1992 Dance Mix] by Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
  444. Pour Some Sugar On Me by Def Leppard
  445. Things That Make You Go Mmm [Edit] by C+C Music Factory
  446. Safety Dance by Men without hats
  447. Old Time Rock and Roll by Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band
  448. Everybody (Backstreet's Back) by Backstreet Boys
  449. I Feel The Earth Move by Martika
  450. Ballroom Blitz by Sweet
  451. Sweat (A La La La La Long) by Inner Circle
  452. Venus by Bananarama
  453. Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again by The Angels
  454. Break My Stride [FM Track] by Unique II
  455. Raspberry Beret by Prince
  456. Mustang Sally by The Commitments
  457. Hungry Like The Wolf by Duran Duran
  458. Born To Be Alive [Single Version] by Patrick Hernandez
  459. Good Times by INXS & Jimmy Barnes
  460. Kids In America by Kim Wilde
  461. Vogue by Madonna
  462. Bat Out of Hell [Album Version] by Meat Loaf
  463. Don't You Want Me by The Human League
  464. Flashdance (What a Feeling) by Irene Cara
  465. The Horses by Daryl Braithwaite
  466. The Time Warp by Original Film Soundtrack
  467. Tainted Love by Soft Cell
  468. Blister In The Sun by Violent Femmes
  469. Pass The Dutchie [Single Version] by Musical Youth
  470. Get Outta My Dreams [7" Version] by Billy Ocean
  471. Back In Black by AC/DC
  472. Thriller [Single Version] by Michael Jackson
  473. La Bamba by Los Lobos
  474. You're The Voice [Single Version] by John Farnham
  475. Give It Up (No Rap) by Cut 'n' Move
  476. Chain Reaction by Diana Ross
  477. Song 2 by Blur
  478. Funky Cold Medina by ToneLoc
  479. Locomotion [Aussie Single Version] by Kylie Minogue
  480. Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
  481. Come On Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners
  482. Baby One More Time [Radio Version] by Britney Spears
  483. St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion) by John Parr
  484. Y.M.C.A. [Single Version] by Village People
  485. Like A Virgin by Madonna
  486. Livin' On A Prayer by Bon Jovi
  487. Wannabe by Spice Girls
  488. Send Me An Angel by Real Life
  489. Khe Sanh by Cold Chisel
  490. Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper
  491. Tubthumping by Chumbawamba
  492. Dancing Queen by ABBA
  493. Better by Screaming Jets
  494. I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) [EDIT] by Whitney Houston
  495. Wake Me Up Before You GoGo by Wham!
  496. Macarena [Bayside Boys Remix] by Los Del Rio
  497. Love Shack [Single Version] by The B52's
  498. Summer Of '69 by Bryan Adams
  499. Grease Megamix [Radio Edit] by Olivia NewtonJohn and John Travolta
  500. (I've Had) The Time Of My Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

What a bloody ripper! Hope you enjoyed it.

 

Get The Mix App - Subscribe To Clairsy, Matt and Kymba | iTunes | Android

Written by: @dantheinternut

@dantheinternut

9 October 2020

Article by:

@dantheinternut

High School Reunion Countdown
Countdown
Listen Live!
High School Reunion Countdown
Countdown
High School Reunion Countdown
Countdown
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs