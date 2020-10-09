The High School Reunion 500 Countdown: How Your Fave Song Fared

Here it is. A week's worth of the biggest High School hits that will take you back to the good old days.

It's all in celebration of our massive High School Reunion party, tonight at the Newport Hotel.

Here's how the songs played out. From 500 down to numero uno.

The Countdown

Achy Breaky Heart by Billy Ray Cyrus Chequered Love by Kim Wilde Mony Mony by Billy Idol Like A Prayer [Album Edit] by Madonna Mr. Vain [Special Radio Edit] by Culture Beat April Sun In Cuba by Dragon Dance Hall Days by Wang Chung I Want You [Album Version] by Savage Garden Desire by U2 Lovesick by Gang Starr Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves by Eurythmics & Aretha Franklin I'm Free by Soup Dragons A Girl Like You by Edwyn Collins You Make My Dreams by Hall & Oates Call Me by Blondie If You Could Read My Mind [Original Edit] by Stars On 54 Dangerous (Single Mix) by Roxette Yesterday's Hero by John Paul Young Brimful Of Asha [Norman Cook Remix Single Version] by Cornershop Smooth Criminal by Michael Jackson I'll Sleep When I'm Dead [Edit] by Bon Jovi You're history by Shakespear's Sister You're Gonna Get Hurt by Jenny Morris The Impression That I Get by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones Rio (Single Version) by Duran Duran Beautiful Life by Ace Of Base You Can Leave Your Hat On by Joe Cocker Straight up by Paula Abdul Keep On Movin' by Five Just Like Paradise by David Lee Roth Tell It To My Heart by Taylor Dayne That Don't Impress Me Much [Album Version] by Shania Twain New Sensation by INXS Every 1's A Winner by Hot Chocolate Livin La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now by Starship Baby Baby [Lee Marrow Radio Mix] by Corona Pink Cadillac by Natalie Cole Simply Irresistable by Robert Palmer I'm Your Man [Single Mix] by Wham! Justified and Ancient by The KLF feat. Tammy Wynette Cheap Wine by Cold Chisel Leave A Light On by Belinda Carlisle You Get What You Give [Edit] by New Radicals Living in the 70's by Skyhooks Waterfalls [Single Edit] by TLC Hand On Your Heart by Kylie Minogue Modern Love (Single Version) by David Bowie Things Can Only Get Better [Album] by D:Ream It's A Miracle by Culture Club And We Danced by The Hooters Genie In A Bottle [Radio Version] by Christina Aguilera The Best Things in Life Are Free (Classic 7" without rap) by Janet Jackson with Luthur Vandross What Is Love by Howard Jones Kiss [Single Version] by Art Of Noise Feat. Tom Jones Rush by Big Audio Dynamite Sweet Dreams [Radio Version] by La Bouche Twisting By The Pool [Remix] by Dire Straits Free Your Mind by En Vogue Baby I Don't Care [Single Mix] by Transvision Vamp Gold by Spandau Ballet The Clapping Song by The Belle Stars Freeze Frame by J. Geils Band Praise You by Fatboy Slim Stop by Spice Girls The Stroke by Billy Squier Music Sounds Better With You by Stardust Do You Really Want To Hurt Me by Culture Club No Secrets by The Angels Teardrops [Radio Mix] by Womack and Womack The Future's So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades by Timbuk 3 Crazy Little Thing Called Love by Queen I Know What Boys Like by The Waitresses Breakfast At Tiffany's by Deep Blue Something Jump (For My Love) by Pointer Sisters Another Brick in the Wall [Radio Version] by Pink Floyd Ooh Aah... Just A Little Bit [Motiv8 Radio Edit] by Gina G Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins Good Thing by Fine Young Cannibals Return of the Mack [C and J Radio Edit] by Mark Morrison Manic Monday by The Bangles Treaty [Filthy Lucre Radio Remix] by Yothu Yindi Sunglasses At Night [Radio Edit] by Corey Hart Ca Plane Pour Moi by Plastic Bertrand Gimme Little Sign [Single Version] by Peter Andre I Wanna Be A Cowboy by Boys Don't Cry We Can Get Together by Flowers She Bop by Cyndi Lauper Wild Thing by ToneLoc Like, Wow Wipeout by Hoodoo Gurus Shy Guy by Diana King Love Really Hurts Without You by Billy Ocean What About Me by Moving Pictures Ring My Bell by Collette Never Ending Story [Single Version] by Limahl Nothin' But A Good Time by Poison Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) by ABBA Love In The First Degree by Bananarama Closer To Free by The BoDeans Crying In The Chapel by Peter Blakeley Tragedy by Bee Gees Candy [Single Version] by Iggy Pop feat. Kate Pierson from The B52's I Should Be So Lucky by Kylie Minogue House Of Fun by Madness Are You Gonna Go My Way by Lenny Kravitz Shoop Shoop Diddy Wop Cumma Cumma Wang Dang by Monte Video and the Cassettes Walkin' On Sunshine by Katrina and the Waves Brown Sugar by The Rolling Stones Don't Call Me Baby [Original Mix] by Madison Avenue You Got It (The Right Stuff) by New Kids On The Block Thorn In My Side by Eurythmics Accidently Kelly Street by Frente! Bust A Move [Single Version] by Young MC Science Fiction by Divinyls If I only knew [Cold Stop Version] by Tom Jones The Tide Is High [Edit] by Blondie Mrs. Robinson by The Lemonheads Bizarre love triangle [Single Version] by New Order All 4 Love by Color Me Badd Don't Stop Believin' by Journey Papa Don't Preach by Madonna I Think We're Alone Now by Tiffany Daughter by Pearl Jam As Long As You Love Me [Radio Mix] by Backstreet Boys Never Can Say Goodbye by The Communards Breakaway [Album] by Big Pig If I Can't Have You by Kim Wilde Respect Yourself by The Kane Gang Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? (Single Version) by Rod Stewart Believe [Album Version] by Cher Show No Mercy by Mark Williams R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. by John Mellencamp Go West by Pet Shop Boys Black Cat by Janet Jackson 8675309/Jenny by Tommy Tutone Suspicious Minds by Fine Young Cannibals Good Vibrations by Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch Devil Gate Drive by Suzi Quatro Ain't Nobody (Classic Paradise Radio Mix) by Jaki Graham Planet Earth by Duran Duran Holy Grail by Hunters & Collectors Sexy Eyes [David's Epic Edit] by Whigfield Just like you [7"] by Robbie Nevil Shake A Tail Feather by Ray Charles with The Blues Brothers All I Wanna Do [Remix] by Sheryl Crow Right Back Where We Started From by Sinitta Be Good Johnny by Men At Work Try Me Out [Radio Mix] by Corona I Want Your Sex by George Michael Rock and Roll Music by Mental as Anything Shocked [DNA Mix] by Kylie Minogue Oh Yeah (Edit) by Yello What You Need by INXS Mouth by Merril Bainbridge Mirror Man by The Human League Don't Bring Me Down by Electric Light Orchestra Pony [Album Version] by Ginuwine Hip To Be Square [Edit] by Huey Lewis and the News Boom Boom [Original Radio Mix] by Paul Lekakis Boys Light Up by Australian Crawl Don't Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John + Kiki Dee Listening by Pseudo Echo Rush You by Baby Animals Rhythm Is A Dancer (No Rap) by Snap! Walk Of Life by Dire Straits If Ya Gettin' Down by Five Soul Kind Of Feeling by Dynamic Hepnotics Let's Stick Together [1988 Remix] by Bryan Ferry Freeway Of Love [Single Version] by Aretha Franklin Where Do You Go [Radio Edit] by No Mercy No Second Prize by Jimmy Barnes Our Lips Are Sealed by The GoGo's Ain't No Doubt by Jimmy Nail Bitch by MEREDITH BROOKS Lay Your Love On Me by Racey Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run) by Billy Ocean Rebel Yell by Billy Idol Upside Down by Diana Ross Be My Lover by La Bouche Glory Days [Edit] by Bruce Springsteen Cool For Cats by UK Squeeze Love You Right [Radio Edit] by Euphoria I Won't Let The Sun Go Down On Me by Nik Kershaw 100% Pure Love by Crystal Waters She Works Hard for the Money by Donna Summer One Week by Barenaked Ladies Can You Feel It by The Jacksons Sing Hallelujah! [Single Edit] by Dr. Alban Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) [Album Version] by The Offspring Shake Your Booty by KC and The Sunshine Band I'm On My Way by The Proclaimers Time Of Your Life (Good Riddance) by Green Day Atomic by Blondie Lean On Me [Single Mix] by Club Nouveau Mr Jones by Counting Crows Holding out for a Hero by Bonnie Tyler Another Night [Airplay Mix] by Real McCoy It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll) by AC/DC Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) [7"] by C+C Music Factory Express Yourself [Single Version] by Madonna I'll Be There For You by Rembrandts Relax by Frankie Goes To Hollywood How Bizarre [Radio Mix] by OMC Heaven (Must Be There) by Eurogliders Let's Go Crazy [Album Version] by Prince 3 A.M. Eternal [Live At The S.S.L.] by The KLF We Will Rock You by Queen I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) by Aretha Franklin and George Michael Too Young For Promises by Koo De Tah Rock The Casbah by The Clash Groove Is In The Heart [Single Mix] by DeeeLite Baby It's You by Promises Everybody Have Fun Tonight [Single Version] by Wang Chung Let's Dance by David Bowie Ride On Time [Massive Mix] by Black Box Hurts So Good by John Mellencamp Hot Hot Hot [World Carnival Mix] [Edit] by Arrow Poison Arrow by ABC Wonderwall by Oasis Macho Man [Single Mix] by Village People Things Can Only Get Better by Howard Jones Pressure Down by John Farnham Opposites attract [Radio Edit] by Paula Abdul feat. The Wild Pair Pop Muzik by M Let's Get Rocked by Def Leppard I Love The Nightlife (Disco 'Round) by Alicia Bridges Hit That Perfect Beat by Bronski Beat Just A Girl by No Doubt Always Something There to Remind Me by Naked Eyes One Night In Bangkok [Single Version] by Murray Head Take A Chance On Me by ABBA The Reflex by Duran Duran The Key, The Secret [Glamourously Developed Edit] by Urban Cookie Collective When Love Comes To Town by U2 and B.B. King Celebration by Kool and The Gang Lovefool by The Cardigans Jump by Van Halen Dressed For Success by Roxette Living On The Ceiling [Single Mix] by Blancmange 50 years by Uncanny XMen I'm So Excited [Single Version] by Pointer Sisters Bridge To Your Heart by Wax Bad case of loving you (Doctor, Doctor) by Robert Palmer Humpin' Around (NonRap Version) by Bobby Brown Antmusic by Adam Ant Don't Change by INXS Everybody's Free (To Feel Good) by Rozalla Blame It On The Boogie by The Jacksons I Want That Man by Deborah Harry Turning Japanese by The Vapors Maniac by Michael Sembello Bad Medicine [Edit] by Bon Jovi Fame by Irene Cara Always on My Mind [Single Version] by Pet Shop Boys Boys In Town by Divinyls Freedom 90 [Short] by George Michael Into the Groove by Madonna Eagle Rock by Daddy Cool When Will I Be Famous by Bros Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jr. All Fired Up [Single Version] by Pat Benatar Blue Monday ['88] by New Order September by Earth, Wind & Fire Unskinny Bop by Poison Our House by Madness Nutbush City Limits by Ike and Tina Turner Place Your Hands [Australian Edit] by Reef Sussudio by Phil Collins All Night Long (All Night) [Radio Edit] by Lionel Richie Hot In The City [New York Single Mix] by Billy Idol We Close Our Eyes by Go West What Do I Have To Do [Single Mix] by Kylie Minogue Start me up by The Rolling Stones Beat It by Michael Jackson Jive Talkin' by Bee Gees Tell Her About It by Billy Joel Don't You (Forget About Me) by Simple Minds Push it [7"] by SaltNPepa Miss Freelove '69 by Hoodoo Gurus Xanadu by Olivia NewtonJohn Wild Wild West [Single Version] by The Escape Club Don't Go Now by Ratcat Just Can't Get Enough by Depeche Mode Out Of Mind Out Of Sight by Models If You Leave by Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark Finally [7" Choice Mix] by Ce Ce Peniston Computer Games [Single Version] by MiSex Born In The U.S.A by Bruce Springsteen Roam [Single Version] by The B52's I Want Candy by Bow Wow Wow Working Class Man by Jimmy Barnes Counting The Beat by The Swingers Young Hearts Run Free by Kym Mazelle Bette Davis Eyes by Kim Carnes The Way You Make Me Feel [Edit] by Michael Jackson U Can't Touch This by MC Hammer Rain [Radio Edit] by Dragon Heaven Is A Place On Earth by Belinda Carlisle That's The Way (I Like It) by KC and The Sunshine Band Thunderstruck by AC/DC All That She Wants by Ace Of Base Too Many Times by Mental as Anything Would I Lie To You by Eurythmics Church Of The Poison Mind by Culture Club Total Eclipse Of The Heart [Radio Edit Mix] by Nicki French Jack And Diane by John Mellencamp Love Is In The Air by John Paul Young 1999 [Single Version] by Prince About A Girl (Unplugged) by Nirvana Holiday [Edit] by Madonna Grease by Frankie Valli I Can Dream About You by Dan Hartman When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going by Billy Ocean The Rhythm Of The Night [Radio Edit] by Corona I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers I Was Made For Lovin' You [Album version] by Kiss Shy Boy by Bananarama Bad by Michael Jackson Better Man by Pearl Jam To Cut a Long Story Short by Spandau Ballet The Boys Of Summer by Don Henley I'm Too Sexy by Right Said Fred Whip It by Devo One Way Or Another by Blondie Girls On Film by Duran Duran I've Been Thinking About You [Single Version] by Londonbeat Walk This Way [7"] by RunD.M.C. Vs Aerosmith We Built This City by Starship Freedom by Wham! Down Under by Men At Work You Keep Me Hangin' On by Kim Wilde Mr Wendal [Single Version] by Arrested Development Underneath The Radar [Single Version] by Underworld Respectable by Mel and Kim Shake It Up by The Cars Laid [Sings Version] by James How Will I Know by Whitney Houston Superfreak by Rick James That's When I Think Of You by 1927 Together In Electric Dreams by Giorgio Moroder with Philip Oakey Larger Than Life by Backstreet Boys No Lies by Noiseworks You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) [Single Mix] by Dead Or Alive I Can See Clearly Now by Jimmy Cliff Dream Police [Album Version] by Cheap Trick Moving On Up [M People master edit] by M People Take On Me [Single Version] by AHa Hot Summer Nights by Night I Ran by A Flock Of Seagulls Read My Lips by Melissa You Give Love A Bad Name by Bon Jovi It's Raining Men by The Weather Girls The Look [Single version] by Roxette You Shook Me All Night Long by AC/DC Material Girl by Madonna Don't Stop Till You Get Enough [Radio Version] by Michael Jackson The Best by Tina Turner The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss) by Cher Let's Hear It For The Boy by Deniece Williams Dancing In The Street [Clearmountain Mix] by David Bowie and Mick Jagger She Drives Me Crazy by Fine Young Cannibals Mamma Mia by ABBA Run To Paradise by Choirboys The Power by Snap! Heart Of Glass by Blondie Young Turks by Rod Stewart Neutron Dance by Pointer Sisters Der Kommissar [The Commissioner] [Rap That] by Falco Unbelievable [Single Mix] by EMF Echo beach by Martha and the Muffins This Is How We Do It [Radio Edit] by Montell Jordan Dancing In The Dark by Bruce Springsteen Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley Let's Get Loud (Edit) by Jennifer Lopez To Her Door by Paul Kelly When Doves Cry [Single Version] by Prince Le Freak [Single Edit] by Chic Burn For You [Radio Edit] by INXS Walk Like An Egyptian by The Bangles You Sexy Thing [Radio Edit] by TShirt Jessie's Girl by Rick Springfield Funky Town [Single Version] by Pseudo Echo Gloria [Radio Edit] by Laura Branigan Dizzy [7" Version] by Vic Reeves and The Wonder Stuff Billie Jean by Michael Jackson We Are Family [Single Edit] by Sister Sledge Eye of the Tiger by Survivor Mmm Bop [Radio Version] by Hanson Electric Avenue by Eddy Grant White Wedding [Single Mix] by Billy Idol Wild Women Do by Natalie Cole I only wanna be with you by The Tourists The Power Of Love by Huey Lewis and the News This Is Your Night [Main Mix] by Amber Footloose [Single Version] by Kenny Loggins I Want Your Love by Transvision Vamp Better The Devil You Know by Kylie Minogue Bop Girl by Pat Wilson All The Small Things by Blink182 Stayin' Alive by Bee Gees The Only Way Is Up [Edit] by Yazz Uptown Girl by Billy Joel Wild Boys by Duran Duran Let's Talk About Sex [True Confessions Edit] by SaltNPepa Centerfold by J. Geils Band Faith by George Michael Karma Chameleon by Culture Club My Sharona [Edit] by The Knack Let's Groove by CDB Dancing On The Ceiling by Lionel Richie The Heat Is On by Glenn Frey I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor The Sign [Single Version] by Ace Of Base Black Betty [Single Mix] by Ram Jam 99 Luftballoons by Nena Let Me Entertain You [Album Version] by Robbie Williams What I Like About You by The Romantics Burning Up (Single Mix) by Madonna Some Girls by Racey Slice Of Heaven [Edit] by Dave Dobbyn & The Herbs Hot Stuff by Donna Summer Joyride [7" Version] by Roxette Rock & Roll All Nite by Kiss Walk the Dinosaur by Was (Not Was) What Is Love by Haddaway I Love Rock N Roll by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts Please Don't Go [77 Sunshine edit] by KWS French Kissin' (In The USA) by Deborah Harry Crocodile Rock by Elton John Man! I feel like a woman [Album Version] by Shania Twain Don't Worry Be Happy by Bobby McFerrin Life is a Highway by Tom Cochrane Knock On Wood [7" Single] by Amii Stewart Every Little Step by Bobby Brown The Final Countdown [Single Edit] by Europe Play that funky music by Wild Cherry Mickey by Toni Basil Live It Up by Mental as Anything Video Killed The Radio Star [Single Version] by The Buggles Black or White [Radio version] by Michael Jackson Sweet Child O' Mine by Guns N' Roses Don't Leave Me This Way [Edit] by The Communards December, 1963 (Oh What A Night) [1992 Dance Mix] by Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Pour Some Sugar On Me by Def Leppard Things That Make You Go Mmm [Edit] by C+C Music Factory Safety Dance by Men without hats Old Time Rock and Roll by Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band Everybody (Backstreet's Back) by Backstreet Boys I Feel The Earth Move by Martika Ballroom Blitz by Sweet Sweat (A La La La La Long) by Inner Circle Venus by Bananarama Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again by The Angels Break My Stride [FM Track] by Unique II Raspberry Beret by Prince Mustang Sally by The Commitments Hungry Like The Wolf by Duran Duran Born To Be Alive [Single Version] by Patrick Hernandez Good Times by INXS & Jimmy Barnes Kids In America by Kim Wilde Vogue by Madonna Bat Out of Hell [Album Version] by Meat Loaf Don't You Want Me by The Human League Flashdance (What a Feeling) by Irene Cara The Horses by Daryl Braithwaite The Time Warp by Original Film Soundtrack Tainted Love by Soft Cell Blister In The Sun by Violent Femmes Pass The Dutchie [Single Version] by Musical Youth Get Outta My Dreams [7" Version] by Billy Ocean Back In Black by AC/DC Thriller [Single Version] by Michael Jackson La Bamba by Los Lobos You're The Voice [Single Version] by John Farnham Give It Up (No Rap) by Cut 'n' Move Chain Reaction by Diana Ross Song 2 by Blur Funky Cold Medina by ToneLoc Locomotion [Aussie Single Version] by Kylie Minogue Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen Come On Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners Baby One More Time [Radio Version] by Britney Spears St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion) by John Parr Y.M.C.A. [Single Version] by Village People Like A Virgin by Madonna Livin' On A Prayer by Bon Jovi Wannabe by Spice Girls Send Me An Angel by Real Life Khe Sanh by Cold Chisel Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper Tubthumping by Chumbawamba Dancing Queen by ABBA Better by Screaming Jets I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) [EDIT] by Whitney Houston Wake Me Up Before You GoGo by Wham! Macarena [Bayside Boys Remix] by Los Del Rio Love Shack [Single Version] by The B52's Summer Of '69 by Bryan Adams Grease Megamix [Radio Edit] by Olivia NewtonJohn and John Travolta (I've Had) The Time Of My Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

What a bloody ripper! Hope you enjoyed it.