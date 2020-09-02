The Hobart Twilight Market Is Returning To Brooke Street Pier

The Hobart Twilight Market is holding a special pop up market at the Brooke Street Pier this Friday the 4th of September just in time for Father’s Day.

The well-loved local market has been suspended since early March due to the pandemic but is ready to make a very welcomed comeback.

Hobart Twilight Market’s Operations Manager, Justin Davies, said that it is exciting to see the market make a return after five months.

“Our stall holders are very happy to have the opportunity to once again participate in the market with many relying on markets and events as their main source of income,” he said.

The market as always will feature a wonderful range of Tasmanian food and drink, an exceptional selection of design stalls and live and local music for entertainment.

Hobart Twilight Market will be implementing a COVID safe plan at the event to keep stall holders and patrons safe.

Come along between 4.30pm-9pm and enjoy the market, grab a gift for Father’s Day and keep supporting local.

