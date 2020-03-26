The Hot Breakfast Explains The Lights In Melbourne's Sky Last Night

If you noticed what looked like spotlights over north-western Melbourne last night, you’re not alone.

The Hot Breakfast investigated them this morning and found out what they were — with some help from Ben Fordham.

LISTEN HERE:

“We’ve just been filming the grand final of Australian Ninja Warrior at the Melbourne Showgrounds,” Fordham said.

“Michael (James, executive producer of the Hot Breakfast) has obviously never seen fireworks before, because basically we’ve had some fireworks going off.

“That’s all it was, false alarm!”

Check out vision of the lights here:

