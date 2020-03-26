The Hot Breakfast Explains The Lights In Melbourne's Sky Last Night

With some help from Ben Fordham

Article heading image for The Hot Breakfast Explains The Lights In Melbourne's Sky Last Night

Image: Twitter/erijonb23/karner78

If you noticed what looked like spotlights over north-western Melbourne last night, you’re not alone.

The Hot Breakfast investigated them this morning and found out what they were — with some help from Ben Fordham.

“We’ve just been filming the grand final of Australian Ninja Warrior at the Melbourne Showgrounds,” Fordham said.

“Michael (James, executive producer of the Hot Breakfast) has obviously never seen fireworks before, because basically we’ve had some fireworks going off.

“That’s all it was, false alarm!”

Rudi Edsall

