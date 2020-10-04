The Hot Breakfast Re-live The Best Sports Commentary Moments

Some rippers here!

Article heading image for The Hot Breakfast Re-live The Best Sports Commentary Moments

Triple M's Hot Breakfast re-lived some of the all-time great commentary moments. 

From Bruce McAveney's famous call of Cathy Freeman's 2000 triumph to Stephen Quartermain's 'Leo Barry you star' and of course BT's call of 'Boyd's kicked a goal'. 

This was a lot of fun re-living some iconic moments from all sports! 

LISTEN HERE: 

In case you missed it earlier this morning, Channel 9 reporter Alexis Daish joined us live from Donald Trump's hospital to give us all the latest!

4 October 2020

Triple M Footy
The Hot Breakfast
Listen Live!
Triple M Footy
The Hot Breakfast
Triple M Footy
The Hot Breakfast
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs