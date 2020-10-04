The Hot Breakfast Re-live The Best Sports Commentary Moments

Triple M's Hot Breakfast re-lived some of the all-time great commentary moments.

From Bruce McAveney's famous call of Cathy Freeman's 2000 triumph to Stephen Quartermain's 'Leo Barry you star' and of course BT's call of 'Boyd's kicked a goal'.

This was a lot of fun re-living some iconic moments from all sports!

LISTEN HERE:

