The Hot Breakfast Speak To The Tradie Legend Who Foiled An Alleged Attempted Robbery In Collingwood

The tradie legend that stopped an alleged attempted robbery on Smith Street in Collingwood on Monday, Sam Dale, joined the Hot Breakfast this morning.

LISTEN TO HIS INTERVIEW HERE:

Sam said he just wanted to help out when a man tried to rob a woman at an ATM.

“I grabbed him, I just made sure I could see where his hands were,” Sam said.

“I was just making sure that he wasn’t reaching for anything while I pulled him off the road.

“I dragged him off the road because it was a busy day — didn’t want anyone to be late for work!”

Watch the Channel 9 report of the incident here:

Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to help you through the long days and nights in isolation!