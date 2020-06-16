The Hot Breakfast Speak To The Tradie Legend Who Foiled An Alleged Attempted Robbery In Collingwood

- Melbourne NewsThe Hot Breakfast Speak To The Tradie Legend Who Foiled An Alleged Attempted Robbery In Collingwood
"Didn’t want anyone to be late for work"
Image: Channel 9
The tradie legend that stopped an alleged attempted robbery on Smith Street in Collingwood on Monday, Sam Dale, joined the Hot Breakfast this morning.
LISTEN TO HIS INTERVIEW HERE:
Sam said he just wanted to help out when a man tried to rob a woman at an ATM.
“I grabbed him, I just made sure I could see where his hands were,” Sam said.
“I was just making sure that he wasn’t reaching for anything while I pulled him off the road.
“I dragged him off the road because it was a busy day — didn’t want anyone to be late for work!”
Watch the Channel 9 report of the incident here:
