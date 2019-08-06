'The Howie Games' Is Going LIVE - Here's How To Be There

In case you've been under a rock, or haven't yet got around the world of podcasts, 'The Howie Games' is where the biggest names in the world of sport go one-on-one with Triple M's own Mark Howard.

From ultimate highs to tear-jerking lows, Howie lifts the lid on the real stories behind the headlines. He sits down with the biggest names in Australian & world sport, finding out how they started out, what makes them tick, how they deal with the big wins and tough losses, and how they take on sport and life.

And now, The Howie Games goes live!



On Wednesday 21st August 2019, don’t miss Mark Howard’s ‘The Howie Games’ LIVE with special guest Sam Willoughby.



Sam Willoughby is an Olympic silver medallist and two-time BMX World Champion, with an inspirational story unlike any other Australian sportsperson.



At the top of his game, just one month after the Rio Olympics, Willoughby tragically suffered a horrific spinal injury, putting an end to his sensational racing career. But through perseverance and determination, Willoughby was able to walk down the aisle to marry the love of his life and fellow Olympic BMX representative Alise just over one year after his accident.



Career highlights:



Olympic Silver Medallist 2012 London

2x Elite World Champion 2012, 2014

2x Elite World Cup Champion 2009, 2012

3x USA BMX National Number 1 Pro 2010, 2012, 2013

2x Junior World Champion 2008, 2009

When: Wednesday 21st August

Where: ARA Darling Quarter Theatre (Sydney)

Ticket Link (on sale now) http://bit.ly/HowieGamesLive

Doors open from 6.30pm

