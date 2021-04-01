The Huge Impact Of Cancelling Bluesfest For The Second Year In A Row

Yesterday we received the devastating news that Bluesfest was cancelled for the second year in a row.

People were already rolling into the campgrounds when the five-day festival was officially cancelled less than 24 hours from when it was due to begin.

Not only has it affected over 20,000 attendees, unfortunately the impact extends so much further, with vendors, musicians and workers completely out of pocket.

Ticket holders and gig goers can get more info at: www.bluesfest.com.au be understanding and patient with the team, they have a lot to get through.

If you can support the music industry in this time visit: Support Act

Hear the full extent of the cancellation impact here:

