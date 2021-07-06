A Hunter winery hit out at criticism directed towards local vineyard operators who chose to close their doors, despite having the all-clear to trade.

In-line with recent public health orders, facilities could remain open while abiding by the ‘one person per four square-metres’ rule, but some establishments decided to shut shop entirely.

Manda Duffy, General Manager of the Wandin Valley Estate, said local businesses had too much to lose.

“It will take you 200 years to build a wonderful brand and all of a sudden, you’re the brand that brought the virus to the Valley. That’s devastating. They don’t want to have their name associated with some outbreak.”

Many of the region’s vineyards had been seeking governmental advice and assistance over the last three years, with the drought, the 2020 bushfires and the Coronavirus pandemic providing a triple blow to business.

The Hunter Vineyards Closing Up Shop To Preserve Business

