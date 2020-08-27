The Hypothetical | If Cam Smith Wants To Play On How Do Storm Powerbrokers Handle Brandon Smith & Harry Grant?

Cameron Smith's decision to play on at the Melbourne Storm beyond this season has huge ramifications for the future of the Victorian club. 

IF Smith decides to play on one or two more years, it could lead to both Brandon Smith & Harry Grant departing the club - both believed to have "get out" clauses if Smith does stay.

So, If Cameron Smith does want to play on, how do Storm powerbrokers handle Brandon Smith & Harry Grant? 

Triple M's Mark Geyer & PodcastOne's Adam MacDougall explain how they would handle the situation. 

