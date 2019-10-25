The Iconic Blues At Bridgetown Festival Is Returning For Its 27th Year

Maybe it’s those first few twangs on the strat.

Perhaps the solid strums of a chunky double bass solo.

Could be the driving melody of a smoky-voiced troubadour.

No matter which part of Blues at Bridgetown captivates you first, one thing’s for sure… this festival will strike a chord. Now in its 27th year, the wafting sounds of blues and roots are totally at home in the picturesque locale.

This is where masters of their music-craft come to play. This year’s line-up features some heavy hitters including Ash Grunwald, Diesel, Russell Morris and legendary Original Chicago Blues All Stars. They’re joined by an all-out smorgasbord of other acts, 45 all up. That’s over 120 musicians combined; strumming, plucking, blowing and warbling to deliver 140 hours of soul-enriching music.

Don’t be fooled by the laidback appearance of this valley town. Quite possibly Australia’s answer to Bourbon Street, Bridgetown’s had nearly 3 decades of experience hosting the best homegrown and international talent. This is the kind of festival that the west does so very well and Blues at Bridgetown only goes from strength to strength.

This festival will give you anything but the blues.

Blues at Bridgetown, November 8th – 10th.

Get keen and check out the website for the full line-up. They also have handy tips for accommodation and transfers.

Like them on Facebook for rolling event info.