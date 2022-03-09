The Inaugural Squeeze Festival Cancelled Over Capacity Uncertainty

A new mini-festival which was scheduled for shows in regional NSW and Victoria has been cancelled.

Headlined by northern beach band Lime Cordiale, The Squeeze Festival has officially been postponed until next year over uncertainty with large outdoor events.

The Squeeze was announced in November last year, and was set to feature the likes of Client Liaison, Thelma Plum, The Vanns and various local artists.

A national tour, the festival was scheduled to kick off in Mandurah, WA, before travelling south across SA then Victoria, and ending along Australia's east coast.

Shows were set for regional towns, including Coffs Harbour, Geelong, Logan, Townsville and more.

Festival organisers issued a statement on Tuesday, confirming the event cancellation for 2022, saying "the uncertainty around large scaled outdoor events in recent months has had an impact".

Fans will still be able to catch the Sydney pop-rock band at their upcoming album tour for '14 Steps To A Better You'.

